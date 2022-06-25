Hasnain Masoodi’s plea to govt

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Saturday sought bringing of embankment from Khankha Bagh to Litter under the purview of World Bank aided Tawi and Jhelum Flood recovery project
Masoodi earlier today contacted J&K Chief Secretary (CS) and voiced concern over the looming flood threat in the low-lying areas of Pampore, a press release said.
He told the CS that the previous bund breaches at Frestalbal and Drangbal during the deluge of 2014 had resulted in massive losses to people and also resulted in profound inconvenience to them as well.
He observed that taking up the building of embankments from Khanqa Bagh to Littar will ward off the flood threat in the area.
Masoodi also contacted Chief Executive Officer, J&KERA Dr Syed Abid Rasheed in this regard.