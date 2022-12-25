Have been successful in reducing number of terrorists in Kashmir: Army

Baramulla, Dec 25: Security forces in the Kashmir region have been largely successful in reducing the number of terrorists while the remaining ones are facing an ammunition shortage, a top army official said here Sunday.

Quoting the army offical, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the security forces have stepped up anti-militancy operations and have set a target to bring down the number of active militants in Kashmir further and the forces have been very successful in it. He also said that the Indian Army is vigilant and won't allow any infiltration into Kashmir.

He also said that the Pakistan is pulling the militants from across the LoC in a bid to disturb the communal harmony in the valley, besides short guns are being sent here by Pakistan just to target the civilians but "we will never let that happen."