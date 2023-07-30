Have clear vision to ensure equivalent development: Apni Party

According to a press release, he assured that the Apni Party, if given a public mandate in the upcoming elections, will ensure the economic and political empowerment of the people in J&K. He also vowed that under the leadership of Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the party remains steadfast in its commitment to positively transform the scenario in J&K.

Mir made these remarks while addressing a day-long party convention in the Litter area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.

Mir and his accompanying party leaders received a rousing reception by the party workers on their arrival at the venue.