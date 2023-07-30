Have clear vision to ensure equivalent development: Apni Party

Srinagar, July 30: Apni Party’s Provincial President, Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, today said that the party has a clear vision to ensure equivalent development and enduring prosperity across Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press release, he assured that the Apni Party, if given a public mandate in the upcoming elections, will ensure the economic and political empowerment of the people in J&K. He also vowed that under the leadership of Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the party remains steadfast in its commitment to positively transform the scenario in J&K.
Mir made these remarks while addressing a day-long party convention in the Litter area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.
Mir and his accompanying party leaders received a rousing reception by the party workers on their arrival at the venue.
Addressing the cheerful gathering, he reiterated the party's vision and policies saying, "Apni Party’s key agenda is to ensure peace, prosperity, and development in J&K, which will eventually give political and economic empowerment to its people."
He added, "We have both the will and vision to change this region's scenario for the better. Almighty Allah has given J&K tremendous potential for enduring prosperity, as He has bestowed this region with everything in terms of natural resources that are required for the sustained prosperity and development of this land. We have enough resources to pave the way for development and create employment opportunities for our youth here."
"Apni Party has a clear-cut vision for harnessing these natural resources, paving the way for a brighter future for our youth and the generations to come," he said.
However, Mohammad Ashraf Mir appealed to people to contribute their efforts for a sustainable peace in J&K.
He said, "A peaceful environment is of utmost importance for us, as prosperity and development are only possible if we have sustainable peace here. Since we have experienced a long phase of violence causing bloodbaths and destruction here, we need to ensure a sustainable peace here so that the future of our youth is protected."
Mir appealed to party workers to remain active in order to keep a close bond with the masses in their respective areas.
He said," It is your responsibility to remain in touch with the masses at the grassroots level so that you can be able to make them aware of the party's pro-people agenda."
On this occasion, Mir also talked about certain party affairs and urged the workers to take the required initiatives to strengthen the party further in all the areas across the Pulwama district.
He also advised them to identify the public issues in their respective areas so that these issues could be brought to the attention of the concerned officials for swift redressal.