Have dealt effectively with internal, external enemies of India: PM Modi in Kargil

Kargil, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India as a growing nation has been able to deal effectively with internal and external enemies of the country and time is not far when India becomes an “enemy free nation.”
“India as a nation has launched a war against its internal and external enemies and time is not far when all kinds of enemies will be wiped out and India will emerge as enemy-free nation,” Prime Minister said, reported news agency KNO.
Modi said that there can be no better Diwali festival than the one celebrated in Kargil where on one hand there are borders and on the other, brave men protecting it. He said Diwali festival actually means “celebrating end of terrorism.”
Addressing the soldiers, Modi said that one could never forget the Diwali celebrated after the grand victory of Kargil war when our brave soldiers gave a befitting reply to the enemy.
“Whenever Pakistan played mischief, Kargil gave a befitting reply and always emerged victorious,” he said, adding that “Tiger Hill and other peaks are witness of the great valour of the nation's brave soldiers.
He said one can understand when nation’s brave men are so committed to their motherland, what can be the fate of the country. “It is because of you (soldiers) that people across the nation sleep without any worry,” PM Modi said.
The PM said that he was glad to see his photographs clicked during Kargil war when he got an opportunity to serve food items to soldiers at the base camps of Kargil. “Today, our soldiers are enjoying better connectivity even at the forward posts of Kargil. They speak to their family members and are able to reach their homes on vacations in time,” he said.
Two days ago, ISRO launched 36 satellites in one go, he said. “When you listen to such news, your feel proud,” Modi said. “Today, India is a growing economy across the globe and every country is giving a due respect to it.” This is because India has been able to deal effectively with internal and external enemies of nation.
“Terrorism and Naxalism is being rooted out,” PM Mod said. “Naxalism at one point of time had engulfed a large portion of country, but today, we have been able to wipe out Naxalism to a large extent.” PM Modi said that the country has launched a war against corruption and a grand victory is being achieved. “Today, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka vishwas slogan is bearing fruit,” he said.
On the technology front, India is not lagging behind and all latest technology is being procured, PM said. “To ensure better coordination among our security forces and to face all challenges effectively, he said. He said that efforts are on all fronts to achieve the target of Atma Nirbar Bharat. “Today, our security forces have decided that 400 kinds of weapons to be manufactured within the country,” he said.
He said that we never opted for war but as a last option. “Wars fought in Lanka or Kurekshetra, all efforts were made to avoid war. But if we are provoked and challenged, our three-level forces are able to give a befitting reply to enemy,” PM Modi said. PM Modi said that today, entire world looks at India as a growing economy and fastest progressing nation. “All countries across globe are giving due respect to India after knowing the country’s ability and capability,” the PM Modi said.