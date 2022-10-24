Have dealt effectively with internal, external enemies of India: PM Modi in Kargil

The PM said that he was glad to see his photographs clicked during Kargil war when he got an opportunity to serve food items to soldiers at the base camps of Kargil. “Today, our soldiers are enjoying better connectivity even at the forward posts of Kargil. They speak to their family members and are able to reach their homes on vacations in time,” he said.

Two days ago, ISRO launched 36 satellites in one go, he said. “When you listen to such news, your feel proud,” Modi said. “Today, India is a growing economy across the globe and every country is giving a due respect to it.” This is because India has been able to deal effectively with internal and external enemies of nation.

“Terrorism and Naxalism is being rooted out,” PM Mod said. “Naxalism at one point of time had engulfed a large portion of country, but today, we have been able to wipe out Naxalism to a large extent.” PM Modi said that the country has launched a war against corruption and a grand victory is being achieved. “Today, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka vishwas slogan is bearing fruit,” he said.