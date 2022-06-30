Have firm belief Amarnath Yatra will be peaceful: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jun 30: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that he has "firm belief" that the Amarnath Yatra, which began today, will be peaceful.
Talking to a selected group of reporters today morning, Sinha said, "by the blessings of Baba Amarnath Ji, yatra will be successful and peaceful as well" news agency KNO reported.
He said that pilgrims have come from across the country and he has "firm belief that every pilgrim will go back happily and everyone’s prayers are accepted".
Sinha also said that he prayed for the "development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, and the entire country" during the virtual darshan from Raj Bhawan.