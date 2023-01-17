Have got vital clues in Rajouri attack, will achieve success soon: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Jan 17: Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that police have got some vital clues with regard to the Rajouri attacks and that the success will be achieved soon. He also said the two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists from Pulwama district were killed in Budgam gunfight today, who were planning to move towards Srinagar district.

News agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Director General of Police (DGP), while talking to reporters on the sidelines of closing ceremony of J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament at TRC Srinagar, said that the operation was launched yesterday in Budgam, but after firefight for some time, the militants gave slip and however, were traced again today.

“During a naka, the militants were traced and were asked to stop for checking, but they jumped from the vehicle and fired upon the forces and tried to escape the spot,” he said and added that the fire was retaliated and the duo belonging to LeT and hailing from Pulwama district were killed during the encounter.

“Both the militants were moving towards Srinagar district and the reasons behind will be known after the investigation. They left from their old hideout and were in search of the new hideout,” he said.