Have not joined NC yet: Advocate Aamina

Srinagar, Dec 9: Advocate Aamina Majeed, who won the District Development Council election as an independent candidate from Drugmulla constituency on Friday clarified that she has not joined the National Conference yet.
Aamina said she has not joined the National Conference yet as she was yet to take oath after winning the election.
Notably, National Conference on Friday said AaminaMajeed, who won the DDC election yesterday, joined the party in presence of senior leaders.
In a statement, NC said AminaMajeed, who soon after the declaration of results joined the JKNC in the presence of NasirAslamWani, Senior leader Mir Saifullah, District President KupwaraQaisar Lone, and youth leader Zahid Mughal.
Aamina, however, clarified that she has not joined the party yet as she was yet to take official oath as the DDC member.
“I have won the election as independent candidate and I am myself of liberated opinion and want to go to my people first, who made my victory possible in the election. I will decide my next steps only after going to people and taking official oath,” she said.