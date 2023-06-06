Have to become voice of voiceless: Mehbooba Mufti

According to a press note, she was addressing an organisation review meeting for district Srinagar at the party headquarters here. The meeting was attended by party's top leadership apart from the district and zone level office bearers of Srinagar District.

Mehbooba Mufti stressed on the need for the party to become the voice of the voiceless and muzzled people of J&K. She asserted that the party must double its efforts to propagate its philosophy and roadmap of self-rule to bring the people out of morass and bring sustainable peace in the Indian sub continent.