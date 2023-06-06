Have to become voice of voiceless: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, June 6: Former chief minister and PDP President Mehooba Mufti today asked her party to become voice of voiceless.
According to a press note, she was addressing an organisation review meeting for district Srinagar at the party headquarters here. The meeting was attended by party's top leadership apart from the district and zone level office bearers of Srinagar District.
Mehbooba Mufti stressed on the need for the party to become the voice of the voiceless and muzzled people of J&K. She asserted that the party must double its efforts to propagate its philosophy and roadmap of self-rule to bring the people out of morass and bring sustainable peace in the Indian sub continent.
She emphasised the need to thwart the designs of those who want to shift the goal posts in J&K from people’s demand of resolution of the political problem of Kashmir to mere elections. Mehbooba underlined the need to simultaneously focus on mitigation of day-to-day problems of the people. She said that youth have a vital role to play in order to achieve the above mentioned goals. She asked the leadership to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.
"The party must become a force to reckon with and must work hard and fearlessly for the people of J&K in these troubled times," she said. Party Vice President A R Veeri, while highlighting the change brought about by implementation of the Mufti Sahab’s vision for J&K, asserted that semblance of peace with dignity alone paves way for meaningful development.
While addressing the meeting Party General secretary G N Lone Hanjura explained the need to strengthen the party at halqa level in order to strengthen the foundation of party’s resolve to resist the designs aimed at further distempering the people of J&K. Party General secretary organisation Dr Mirza Mehboob Beg said that the troubled times have seen PDP rising as the strongest and most credible voice of people of J&K in the fight for rights and dignity of the people.