HC appreciates police for reuniting girl child with her mother

Disposing of a petition by the child’s mother, a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey appreciated the efforts of the Police team, headed by Tanushree SP East Zone, Srinagar, Sachit Sharma, SDPO, Sub-Division, Nehru Park, Sajad Assad, SHO, Police Station, Nehru Park, Umaid Majid, Sr Prosecuting Officer and other officers.

Pointing out that the suckling female child who had hardly opened her eyes in this world and had to undergo such an ordeal, the court said: “The team of Police officers and officials, without doubt, have done a commendable work. The Court wishes their dedicated work to be commended”.

The court decided the petition after observing that the two made two prayers made in the petition were satisfied and nothing was left in it to be decided.

In its report police said after registration of the FIR under relevant sections Penal Code, it conducted raids at Khrew, Pampore, Pulwama, Handwara, Baramulla, Baba-Demb, Chattabal, BagiMehtab, Hyderpora, Dalgate, Brein and Soura, and in all some 50 suspects and households were raided and questioned.

The report said finally on the basis of a technological analyses a house at Iqbal Colony, Budshah Nagar, Nowgam, was raided and the infant was recovered from there. “The infant was produced before the Registrar Judicial of the Court on 05.09.2021 who, in turn, handed her over to the mother,” it said.

A woman from Jammu has approached the court with the contention that her 24-day-old daughter has been forcibly taken away by her in-laws from Nishat here.

On August 31, the High Court had ordered police to take action in order to ensure reunion of the girl who was 24-day-old then with her mother. On September 3, the court asked police to accelerate the investigation and ensure recovery of the baby.

After the infant’s mother had approached court, the court had said it cannot act as a mute spectator and had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, to take all necessary measures to ensure recovery of the female child.