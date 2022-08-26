HC asks Anantnag, Baramulla NIA courts to expedite cases

Srinagar, Aug 26: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Friday directed the NIA Special Courts in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to expedite cases under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act.
“NIA Special Courts, Anantnag, and Baramulla are directed to expedite and take up on priority the cases under the NIA Act,” reads an order by Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta.
The order has been passed under the directions of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal.
Moreover, to ease the pressure on the NIA Courts, the High Court ordered the transfer of Civil, Session trial cases (except rape cases) and NDPS cases pending in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, (NIA Special Court) Anantnag to the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag for disposal under the law.
Similarly, Session trial cases, NDPS, and Civil cases have been transferred from the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (NIA Special Court), Baramulla to the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla for disposal under the law.
Meanwhile, a separate order issued indicated that the charge of the Court of Fast Track Court, Kupwara was assigned to the Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara in addition to his duties till further orders.
The order said that this had been done in the interest of the administration of justice given the superannuation of Javed Ahmad Geelani.
The order further said that Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kupwara should continuously hold the additional charge of the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Handwara.