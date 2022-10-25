HC asks authorities to take a call on termination of 23-weeks pregnancy of minor rape victim

“Should the (authorities) based on medical opinion or report decide to undertake termination of pregnancy of the petitioner-victim, necessary measures be also taken for preserving of DNA samples of the fetus,” the court said. “The petitioner-victim should be provided appropriate free medical facilities in the event termination of pregnancy is undertaken.”

According to the family’s plea, the minor was kidnapped and subjected to rape in November last year.

Subsequently, the family lodged a missing report with Police on November 10, 2021, and an FIR No 36/2021 under Sections 363, 366-A, and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012, was registered at a police station here.