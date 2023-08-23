HC asks Ladakh Admin to allot Plough symbol to NC by today

“Keeping in view the fact that the last date for filing nominations is 23.08.2023, the respondents are directed to comply with the order dated 09.08.2023 read with order dated 14.08.2023, and file compliance report by the next date, failing which respondents 1 (CS) and 2 (CEO) shall appear in person on the next date of hearing,” a bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma said while hearing a contempt petition filed by the National Conference. The plea has been listed for further hearing on August 23.

According to a notification issued by the election department on August 5, the election to 26 seats of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, is scheduled for September 10 and the counting of votes will take place four days later.