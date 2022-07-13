HC asks MD J&K Cements to release pending salaries

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday directed the Managing Director (MD) J&K Cements Limited to take immediate steps to release the salary of the employees of the company which was pending for several months.

Deciding on a plea filed by the aggrieved employees, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the MD to arrange the requisite funds to meet the liability.

For the same, the court said, the MD should approach the government or dispose of some assets of the company.

“The whole exercise culminating into the actual disbursement of the arrears of the salary whatever due to the petitioners (employees) should be completed within three months,” the court ordered.