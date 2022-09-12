HC asks NGO to file representation to Government on Day Care Centre for senior citizens

In the event any such representation is filed by the NGO within two weeks, the court said, the Principal Secretary should call for a report and after due verification of the necessary facts, pass suitable “order under the law most expeditiously, preferably within two months from the date of filing the representation”.

In its plea, the NGO had sought directions for the restoration and the maintenance of the Day Care Centre for senior citizens established at Chanapora here on April 10, 2019, which was inaugurated by the then Chief Justice of J&K High Court.

The NGO submitted that the Day Care Centre had stopped functioning and the authorities were not taking care to restore it.

While the petitioner contended that it filed a representation to the Principal Secretary, Sheikh Feroz, Deputy AG submitted that according to his instructions, appropriate steps had already been taken and the NGO filed the petition without making a proper study of the matter as to whether the Day Care Centre for senior citizens was operational or not.