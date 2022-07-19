HC asks police to vacate land under its occupation in Anantnag since 2003

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked police to vacate a piece of land under its occupation since 2003 in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and pay compensation to the owner.

In his plea before the Court, Abdul Ahad Shergojry had contended that the land measuring 6 ½ marlas at Achabal Anantnag had been under occupation of the police since 16 February 2003 and he was not paid even the rental and any compensation of the land.

On 31 August 2017, the court had directed the authorities to pay rent of the land as fixed from the year 2003 till date by the District Rent Assessment Committee and compensation as approved by the competent authority upon private negotiations at the rate of Rs.15 lakhs per kanal.