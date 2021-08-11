HC asks top Education officers to appear before it, face contempt

Hearing a contempt plea, a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey directed the officials to appear in person before it on August 25 to face the contempt even as it directed the petitioners to identify the evidence for establishing their case.

The direction came after the court observed that in terms of order passed on 27 April 2021, B K Singh, Principal Secretary School Education Department filed the compliance report wherein the officer reiterated the stand taken in the earlier statement of facts which was considered by it on 27 April 2021 with one addition that the matter was now taken up with the Finance department.

Miffed over the delay, the court said it was seeking implementation of a judgment passed on 12 February 2015 in a writ petition (SWP No 2542/2012) which had become final.

“Despite framing rule against the respondents, there is no convincing compliance and statement of facts filed to consider the matter for passing appropriate orders. Therefore, there is no scope but to proceed in the matter and take the Robkar to its logical conclusion,” the court said.

“The appearing counsel for the respondents undertake to cause the appearance of the respondents before the court on the next date of hearing,” the court said and listed the case for further hearing on August 25.

In its order dated 19 October 2020, the court had observed that despite its series of orders passed from time to time directing the respondents to implement its directions, no compliance was reported.

The court had said that there was no other option left for it but to frame rules against the officers. The court had accordingly directed its Registry to issue rules against the respondents to show cause as to why they should not be punished for violation of directions passed by it.