HC attaches judicial officer till govt decides his self retirement

Srinagar, Sep 23: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Friday ordered the attachment of a judicial officer till the government takes decision about his voluntary retirement.
“Till such time, the order regarding voluntary retirement of Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, as recommended by the Full Court, will be received from the Government he shall remain attached with the office of the Registrar Judicial, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Srinagar Wing,” reads an order by Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta.
“Besides, the charge of the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, is hereby entrusted to the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama in addition to his own work till further orders,” the order added.