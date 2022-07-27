HC closes PIL on opening of Islamic Banking in J&K

In response to the PIL, the RBI stated that in 2013, the Ministry of Finance had requested it to give its opinion on the introduction of Islamic Banking in India. The RBI said an interdepartmental group was constituted under the Chairmanship of one Rajesh Verma to examine the feasibility of introducing Islamic Banking in India. The committee, RBI said, declined to introduce Islamic Banking. However, it said, the Government appointed another committee headed by Deepak Mohanty in the year 2015 to look into the aspect. The committee submitted the report to the Reserve Bank of India on 28.12.2015 and made certain recommendations permitting interest-free banking in certain respects. Nevertheless, the RBI said that the report was not accepted by the Government.

“The Government vide its letter dated 21.03.2017 specifically conveyed its decision that Islamic Banking is not feasible and Shariah Banking Window cannot be opened,” the RBI said and placed the communication of the Government dated 21 March 2017, on record with the counter affidavit filed by it.