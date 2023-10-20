IN-HOUSE PROCEDURE | HC closes writ petition, appeal as ‘non-maintainable’

A full court comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, and Justice Sanjeev Kumar closed the petition filed by senior advocate Abdul Majid Dar seeking inquiry against Justice Javed Iqbal Wani following the in-house procedure.

In his plea, Dar had contended that on August 23 he was allegedly “summarily sentenced by the judge to judicial custody until 5:30 pm for criminal contempt of court and he was allegedly detained in court by Police and CRPF for 45-50 minutes”.

“It appears that before filing the present writ petition on September 22, 2023, the petitioner had filed a complaint against the judge before the Chief Justice on September 21, 2023,” the full court said. “The petitioner without waiting for the outcome of the said complaint filed the present writ petition on the very next day.”