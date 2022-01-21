HC confirms adhoc promotion of 22 Judicial Officers

“After considering comparative seniority, vigilance report and performance of all eligible Judicial Officers evaluated in terms of criteria laid down vide High Court Order No 648 dated September 7, 2019, the adhoc promotion of the 22 Civil Judges (Junior Division) and Munsiffs, who are working as Adhoc Civil Judges (Senior Division) and Sub Judges is hereby confirmed and regularised from the date they were promoted on adhoc basis as Civil Judges (Senior Division) and Sub Judges,” reads an order issued by, Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta.