HC confirms adhoc promotion of 22 Judicial Officers
Srinagar, Jan 21: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Friday confirmed adhoc promotion of 22 judicial officers
“After considering comparative seniority, vigilance report and performance of all eligible Judicial Officers evaluated in terms of criteria laid down vide High Court Order No 648 dated September 7, 2019, the adhoc promotion of the 22 Civil Judges (Junior Division) and Munsiffs, who are working as Adhoc Civil Judges (Senior Division) and Sub Judges is hereby confirmed and regularised from the date they were promoted on adhoc basis as Civil Judges (Senior Division) and Sub Judges,” reads an order issued by, Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta.
The Judicial officers are Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon, PhuntsogAngmo, Riyaz Ahmad, TabasumQadirParray, Meyank Gupta, Sajad-ur-Rahman, AltafHussain Khan, RekhaKapoor, PoojaRaina, Pooja Gupta, FariqaNazir, Deputy Kumar, Abdul Bari, Ajay Kumar, Salahuddin Ahmad, Nusrat Ali, Sunil Kumar, Smriti Sharma, Sumati Sharma, MudasarFarooq, Muzamil Ahmad Wani, and Rajeev Kumar.