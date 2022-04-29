HC declares Rule 129 of BSF Rules ultra vires Constitution

Quashing the criminal proceedings concluded by the General Security Force Court( GSFC) against a BSF personnel,Rovinder Kumar, from the stage of “leading defence evidence”, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar said the court fails to understand as to how by restricting right of the accused to obtain certified copies of the proceedings and the statement of prosecution witnesses recorded during trial against an accused would help in proper discharge of the duties of members of the force and how it will help in maintaining discipline among them.

In this petition, Kumar, who is facing criminal trial before the GSFC challenged orders dated 27th July, 2018 and 25th September, 2018 passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate ( CJM), Bandipora, whereby the charge-sheet presented against him before the CJM had been transferred and handed over to the CGSFC constituted under the Border Security Force Act. He has also assailed the order of GSFC, whereby the application moved by him for issuance of certified copies of the proceedings including statement of prosecution witnesses had been rejected by relying upon Rule 129 of the Border Security Force Rules, 1969. He had infact challenged the Rule 129 of the Rules on the ground that it infringes fundamental right of fair trial guaranteed to him under the Constitution of India.