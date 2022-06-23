HC directs govt not to take adverse action against Centaur Hotel employees for 3 weeks

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the government not to take any adverse action against the employees of Centaur Hotel for at least three weeks.

Hearing a plea by Centaur Hotel Employees Union, a bench of Justice Moksha Kazmi Khajuria directed the union to make a comprehensive representation before concerned authorities in government within a period of two weeks.

“If they do so the respondents are directed to consider the same within a period of one week thereafter” , the Court said.