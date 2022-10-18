HC dismisses ‘arms dealer's ' plea against ED eviction

Syed Akeel Shah, the petitioner, had challenged the eviction notice issued to him on 23 September this year by ED, months after his property was attached by the central agency.

Shah had challenged the notice on the ground that the order of attachment of his property confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under Section 8(3) of the Act of 2002 was appealable before the Appellate Tribunal within a period of forty-five days from the date on which a copy of the attachment was received by an aggrieved person. “The eviction notice provides only ten days time to the petitioner to vacate the subject property, and in case the eviction notice is given effect before the petitioner is in a position to avail the remedy of appeal, the appeal under section 26 of the Act of 2002, even if preferred within limitation, would be rendered otiose,” Shah through his counsel had submitted.