HC dismisses plea seeking to quash FIR against rape accused

“A bare perusal of the complaint where under the impugned FIR has originated… would reveal that the complainant… in unequivocal and explicit terms has alleged the commission of offence of rape besides the offence of cheating and criminal intimidation against the petitioner herein (accused),” a bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani said.

“Whether the allegations in the FIR make out a cognizable offence or not or whether the said allegations are genuine or unfounded is not to be looked into by this court at this stage as the veracity or otherwise of the said allegations and counter allegations leveled by the accused petitioner herein ought to be looked and inquired into by the investigating agency vested with the power thereof,” the court said.