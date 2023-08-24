HC exempts Ladakh CS, CEO from personal appearance

A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma exempted the two top officers from personal appearance while hearing their application on the ground that UT of Ladakh has filed an SLP before the Supreme Court against the court’s judgment and order dated 9 and 14 August respectively.

They submitted that the SLP was listed before the Supreme Court on August 22 and has now been listed for hearing on August 25. Therefore, they said, till the matter was heard by the top court, the proceedings in the contempt petition be deferred and the duo be exempted from personal appearance. “Since the Supreme Court is already seized of the matter, therefore, respondent Nos. 1 and 2 (Chief Secretary and CEO) are exempted from personal appearance till further orders from this court,” the court said.