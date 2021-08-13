HC grants bail to 6 office bearers of ADAK

While granting bail to DrParray and others, a bench of Justice Vinod ChatterjiKoul said: “In the meantime, subject to objections and till next date before the Bench, the applicants are admitted to interim bail in connection with FIR No.34/2021, registered at Police Station, Crime Branch, Kashmir, Srinagar”.

The court further directed that if the applicants are arrested, they shall be released on bail, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions. Besides other conditions, the Court said, the applicants shall remain present before the Investigating Officer, as and when required.

The court granted bail to the accused after hearing their counsel SaadGanai, and Sheeba Rashid.

The AG, Asif Maqbool accepted notice on behalf of the government and was granted two weeks to file status report and objections.

Crime Branch Kashmir has registered the case against the applicants for allegedly abusing their official position and resorting to “blackmailing, extortion, harassmentetc among the ISM employees under the garb of said Association.”

Earlier, Anti Corruption Court, Srinagar had rejected the Anticipatory bail of the other accused persons namely Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Parray, Dr Farooq Ahmad Naqashbandi, Dr Mohammad Amin Kawa, Dr Javid Hussain Magloo, Dr Riyaz Ahmad Teli and Dr Shiraz Ahmad Lone.