HC grants interim anticipatory bail to journalist from Rajasthan

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar granted the interim bail to Sharma in the case (FIR No. 06/2021) for offences under sections 153 and 505 of Indian Penal Code IPC registered with the Police Station, Imamsahib, Shopian.

A resident of Rajasthan, Sharma seeks bail in anticipation of his arrest and according to his counsel N A Ronga, the accused feels unsafe in approaching the court of 1st instance at Shopian, keeping in view the prevailing security situation in the south Kashmir district.