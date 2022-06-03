HC of J&K, Ladakh accords farewell reference to Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur

Srinagar, June 3 : A Full Court Farewell Reference was held today in the Court Room of Chief Justice at Srinagar wing of High Court (HC) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to bid farewell to Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur upon his transfer to Bombay High Court.
Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi & Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal were present on the occasion while Justice Mohan Lal joined virtually from Jammu wing of High Court.
D C Raina, Advocate General, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Secretary Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Assistant Solicitor General, Senior Additional Advocate Generals, Registrar General of the High Court, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, staff members including the officers of Registry of High Court were also present on the occasion.
Advocate General, in his farewell address, described Justice Thakur a gentleman par excellence and lauded his dedication and commitment towards his professional responsibilities. He said that Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has endeared all in the UT of J&K and Ladakh by his conduct and behaviour. He emphasized that Justice Thakur was having the great quality of making the environment of the Court comfortable which enables the lawyers especially the younger one to put across their case. He expressed happiness that Justice Thakur has been chosen for a prestigious High Court like that of Bombay.
Chief Justice, in his address, described Justice Thakur a kind hearted person having great qualities of head and heart. He expressed his gratitude to Justice Thakur for his full hearted support to various initiatives taken by the High Court for institutional uplift.
Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, in his address, thanked one and all including Judges of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, officers of Registry and Judicial Officers for their undaunted professional commitment and the support extended to him during his tenure. He emphasized upon the young lawyers to display patience and work hard to ensure success in their profession. He also appreciated the talent of the advocates of UT of J&K and Ladakh for their knowledge of Law.