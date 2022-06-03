HC of J&K, Ladakh accords farewell reference to Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur

Advocate General, in his farewell address, described Justice Thakur a gentleman par excellence and lauded his dedication and commitment towards his professional responsibilities. He said that Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has endeared all in the UT of J&K and Ladakh by his conduct and behaviour. He emphasized that Justice Thakur was having the great quality of making the environment of the Court comfortable which enables the lawyers especially the younger one to put across their case. He expressed happiness that Justice Thakur has been chosen for a prestigious High Court like that of Bombay.

Chief Justice, in his address, described Justice Thakur a kind hearted person having great qualities of head and heart. He expressed his gratitude to Justice Thakur for his full hearted support to various initiatives taken by the High Court for institutional uplift.