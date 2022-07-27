HC of J&K, Ladakh to hold scrutiny of steno typist aspirants

Srinagar, July 26: All the applicants who have applied for the divisional cadre posts of Steno Typist in Subordinate Judiciary of UT of Jammu & Kashmir, pursuant to the Advertisement Notification No. 1 of 2022/Psy dated 01.01.2022, are being informed that the competent authority on the recommendation of the Selection committee has now decided to hold preliminary scrutiny of the candidates by conducting two rounds of preliminary examination.