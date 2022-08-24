HC orders constitution of Medical Board to check prisoner’s health

The court directed the Incharge Central Jail, Srinagar to get Masoodi treated by a cardiologist from GMC Srinagar.

“It is directed that Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar should constitute a Medical Board comprising a cardiologist as one of its members for examination of the petitioner to assess his health status,” the court said. “The Medical Board should furnish its opinion as to whether the petitioner’s ailment can be managed while keeping him inside the jail.”

As per the officials, Masoodi was arrested on July 21, 2017, while Police were checking the goods being transported from PoK through TFC Salamabad, Uri.

Packets of brown sugar were claimed to have been recovered from the vehicle which was driven by the co-accused in the case, the officials said.