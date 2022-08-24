HC orders constitution of Medical Board to check prisoner’s health

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday directed the Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar to constitute a Medical Board comprising a cardiologist as one of its members for examination of a prisoner to assess his health status.
A bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar also directed the government to shift the prisoner Musadiq Afzal Masoodi to Central Jail, Srinagar from District Jail Kupwara.
The court directed the Incharge Central Jail, Srinagar to get Masoodi treated by a cardiologist from GMC Srinagar.
“It is directed that Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar should constitute a Medical Board comprising a cardiologist as one of its members for examination of the petitioner to assess his health status,” the court said. “The Medical Board should furnish its opinion as to whether the petitioner’s ailment can be managed while keeping him inside the jail.”
As per the officials, Masoodi was arrested on July 21, 2017, while Police were checking the goods being transported from PoK through TFC Salamabad, Uri.
Packets of brown sugar were claimed to have been recovered from the vehicle which was driven by the co-accused in the case, the officials said.