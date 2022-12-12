HC orders personal appearance of KU Registrar in regularisation case of JPAs

“We feel that the respondents are in the process of implementation of the judgment, but have delayed the same with reference to some administrative difficulties. On further consideration of the matter, we are of the considered view that there is no scope for the respondents (University of Kashmir) to delay implementation of the judgment by addressing other issues of some other person(s),” the court of Justices Mohammad Akram Choudhary and Ali Mohammad Magray had pronounced in their judgment on 1.09.2022, granting four-weeks time to the respondents to submit the regularization order of the petitioner(s), as directed by the Court and the Division Bench of the Court.

The court had said if they failed “the Court will have no option but to frame rule against the respondents on the next date of hearing, on which date, in the event compliance is not filed, respondent no2 (Registrar, KU) shall appear in person.”

Writ petitioners Zahoor Hussain, Masooda Bano and Zeenat-ul-Nissa came to be engaged on contractual/casual basis by the University of Kashmir. Zahoor was engaged vide order on 29-08-2007, and Zeenat-ul-Nissa vide order on 27-12-2007 and Masooda Bano vide order on 13-12-2007. The petitioners have claimed that they were engaged as JPAs on sanctioned posts though on casual contractual/basis, whereas the respondent KU claims that the writ petitioners were engaged on casual basis for rendering help like orderlies and that they were not engaged against the sanctioned posts of JPAs.