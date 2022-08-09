HC orders preparation of 'vision plan' for Sonamarg

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed Sonamarg Development Authority(SDA) to get “vision plan” prepared for Sonamarg health resort and place it on record along with the master plan and the major development works completed by the Authority.
Hearing on its own motion a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal also asked the SDA to explore the possibility of using "environmental friendly" fencing for demarcation purposes in the health resort.
As the plea came for hearing, government advocate, Illyas Nazir Laway, appearing for the SDA , sought time to file an affidavit so as to bring on record the major development works completed by the Authority and the Master Plan of the Sonamarg. “He may file it and also get a vision plan for Sonamarg as a whole prepared and place it on record along with the affidavit”, the Court said.
“The Chief Executive Officer, Sonamarg Development Authority shall explore the possibility of using wooden fences, hedges and plantation of trees which are all environmental- friendly to demarcate the various Meadows and the boundaries of the various properties instead of using steel and iron barricades/fencing,” court said.
The PIL is seeking directions to the government with regard to preservation and conservation of Sonmarg health resort in north Kashmir.