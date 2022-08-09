HC orders preparation of 'vision plan' for Sonamarg

As the plea came for hearing, government advocate, Illyas Nazir Laway, appearing for the SDA , sought time to file an affidavit so as to bring on record the major development works completed by the Authority and the Master Plan of the Sonamarg. “He may file it and also get a vision plan for Sonamarg as a whole prepared and place it on record along with the affidavit”, the Court said.

“The Chief Executive Officer, Sonamarg Development Authority shall explore the possibility of using wooden fences, hedges and plantation of trees which are all environmental- friendly to demarcate the various Meadows and the boundaries of the various properties instead of using steel and iron barricades/fencing,” court said.