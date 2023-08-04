HC orders promotion of officers, others

Srinagar, Aug 4: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Friday ordered promotion of its several officers and officials consequent upon the recommendations of the committee for appointment and promotion of the High Court staff.
According to an order issued by Registrar General, Assistant Registrars-Il (Computer) Sanjeet Kumar Sharma and VikasBharti have been temporarily promoted as Assistant Registrars-l (Computer) against available vacancies.
Section Officers (Computer) Ahmad Ali Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad, Shah Abbas, and Zahoor Ahmad Baig have been temporarily promoted as Assistant Registrar-II (Computer) against the available vacancies.
Selection Grade (Data Entry Operators) Hafizullah Sheikh, Abdul Majeed Dar, and Vijay Das, have been temporarily promoted as Section Officers (Computer) against the available vacancies.
“All the promoted officers and officials will continue their present place of posting till further orders,” the order said.