HC orders promotion of officers, others

According to an order issued by Registrar General, Assistant Registrars-Il (Computer) Sanjeet Kumar Sharma and VikasBharti have been temporarily promoted as Assistant Registrars-l (Computer) against available vacancies.

Section Officers (Computer) Ahmad Ali Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad, Shah Abbas, and Zahoor Ahmad Baig have been temporarily promoted as Assistant Registrar-II (Computer) against the available vacancies.