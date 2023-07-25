HC quashes 2 PSA detentions

Quashing their detention orders, a bench of Justice M A Chowdhary directed the authorities to release Fahim Ahmad Check of Nowgam Shopian and Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Naikpora Seeloo Sopore from preventive custody forthwith, if not required in other cases.

While Check was booked under PSA after District Magistrate Shopian passed an order in this regard on April 9 last year, Bhat was taken into preventive custody by virtue of an order issued by District Magistrate Baramulla on February 27, 2020.