HC quashes chargesheet against first wife of former SSP Budgam

“What comes to the fore from the analysis of the material on record is that respondent No.2, who is a high-ranking police official, appears to have used his official position to wreak vengeance upon the petitioner, with whom he has a long-standing marital discord, by involving her in a criminal case after having failed to get any favorable result in the civil litigation against his wife,” a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said while quashing the charge sheet arising out of FIR (No. 198 of 2015) for offenses under Section 447-A and 353 RPC against her before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam.

“Thus, this is a clear case where criminal proceedings have been initiated against the petitioner (woman) which are attended with mala fides and ulterior motives for wreaking vengeance upon (her) and with a view to spite her due to private and personal grudge.”