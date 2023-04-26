HC quashes dismissal from services order of BSF man

Allowing Muhammad Shafi Khan’s plea against his dismissal from services in 2004, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar however left it open for the authorities to initiate fresh proceedings against Khan strictly in accordance with the BSF Act and the Rules and pass appropriate orders, as may be warranted under law, if they so desire. “In case the respondents (authorities) do not propose to initiate fresh proceedings against the petitioner (Khan), he shall be reinstated in service without paying him the salary for the period he has not actually worked,” the court said.