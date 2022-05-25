HC quashes FIRs against former SICOP MDs

After hearing both the sides, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani quashed the FIRs. “The facts emerging from the record indisputably tends to show that the petitioner- Jasvinder Singh got appointed in SICOP initially on adhoc basis and subsequently got regularized and promoted from time to time like other appointees in the SICOP,” the court said, adding, “incidentally during the working of his uncle petitioner-Bopinder Singh Dua in the SICOP”.

“Fact also remains that the appointment and regularization of the petitioner- Jasvinder Singh in SICOP had been made by the officer other than petitioner Bopinder Singh Dua— by the then Managing Director who had made such appointment and regularization on the same lines the other Managing Directors had made in the SICOP from time to time”, the Court said, adding, “it is also not in dispute that none of the appointments in the SICOP during that relevant point of time had been made in tune with the constitutional mandate i.e., by advertising the posts”.

The court said that while the mode and procedure adopted and followed in the SICOP in the matter of making appointments had indeed been irregular, “it cannot be lost sight of that the appointment of the petitioner – Jasvinder Singh was not such a solitary case.”