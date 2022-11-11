HC quashes Govt’s 2012 order, holds Agri Engineers entitled to Rez Scheme

Allowing a petition filed by the aggrieved Agricultural Engineers through their counsel Saqib Amin Parray, a bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani observed that the government order (No.323- Agri of 2012 dated 23.11.2012) was “ discriminatory in nature and manifestly violative of the Doctrine of Legitimate Expectation and Article 14 of the Constitution.”

While quashing the order, the court directed the government to accord consideration to the case of petitioners for their engagement as Rehbar-e-Ziraat in terms of Government Order no.20-Agri of 2007 dated 6th February 2007.