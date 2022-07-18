HC quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

Srinagar: The High Court Monday ordered the release of two persons while quashing their detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Allowing their separately filed habeas corpus petitions, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar quashed the detention of Shabir Ahmad Ganie of Laktipora Arwani, Bijbehara, Anantnag, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Chikla of Srinagar.

The court directed the government to release the two detainees from preventive custody if they were not involved in other offenses.