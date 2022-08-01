HC quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

In their separately filed pleas, the duo had challenged the detention orders through advocate G N Shaheen.

In the case of Zubair, the court noted that the record of detention produced by the officials did not contain any document evidencing the receipt of material by the petitioner.

While the court pointed out that the only document which was available in the detention record was the affidavit of the executing official wherein it was provided that the detenue had been supplied the warrant, notice of detention, grounds of detention and other relevant material, it said in the absence of any receipt executed by the petitioner, the contents of the affidavit could not be relied upon.

“Thus, it cannot be stated that the petitioner has been supplied the relevant material. Obviously, he has been hampered by non-supply of relevant material in making an effective representation before the Advisory Board, as a result whereof his case appears to have been considered by the Advisory Board in the absence of his representation. Thus, vital safeguards against arbitrary use of the law of preventive detention have been observed in breach by the respondents in this case rendering the impugned order of detention unsustainable in law,” Court said.