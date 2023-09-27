HC quashes PSA detention of 2 persons, orders their release

Allowing their separate habeas corpus petitions, a Bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the authorities to release forthwith from preventive custody Javaid Ahmad Teli of Heff Zainapora, Shopian and Sajad Ahmad Khan of Mohalla Jami District Baramulla, if they were not required in other cases.

While Teli was booked in terms of an order dated “14 .07.2019, issued by the District Magistrate, Shopian, Khan was detained by virtue of an order dated 09.04.2022, issued by District Magistrate, Baramulla. “