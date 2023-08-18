HC quashes PSA detention of 4 persons

Srinagar, Aug 18: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Friday quashed the detention of four persons who had been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Allowing their habeas corpus petitions, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar quashed the detention orders under the PSA against Manzoor Ahmad Ganie of Kulgam; Faizan Aijaz Mir of Srinagar; Aqib Bashir Wagay of Shopian; and Mukhtayar Ahmad Bhat of Anantnag.