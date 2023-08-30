HC quashes PSA detention of 4 persons

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar quashed detention orders against Imran Ahmad Ganie, Sakib Akbar Waza of Khulbagh Gulshanpora Tral Pulwama and Shakir Bashir Kumar of Shopian.

While Ganie was detained under PSA in terms of an order passed by District Magistrate Baramulla on 9 April 2022, Waza was taken in preventive custody by virtue of an order passed by District Magistrate Pulwama on 16 December 2021. Kumar was ordered to be detained under PSA after District Magistrate shopian issued an order in his regard on 28.06.2022.