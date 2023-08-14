HC quashes PSA detention of 5 persons

Benches of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice M A Choudhary quashed the detention orders against the detainees after hearing the parties through their counsel.

“The apprehension of the detaining authority that the remaining of detenue at large would be detrimental to the maintenance of public order, cannot be made basis for placing the detenue under preventive detention,” a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said while quashing detention order of Ubaid Nazir Sofi of Baramulla.