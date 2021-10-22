HC quashes PSA detention of Budgam man

Quashing the detention of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat of WarporaBudgam, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said further custody of the detainee should be regulated in accordance with the orders of the court of the competent jurisdiction in connection with a criminal case registered against him.

Bhat was booked under the PSA in terms of an order dated 14 February 2020 passed by the District Magistrate Budgam.