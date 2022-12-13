HC quashes PSA detention of Chadoora man

A bench of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi directed the Jail Superintendent concerned to release Abid Ahmad Dar of Dalipora Chadoora, Budgam from preventive custody forthwith if he was not required in connection with any other case. Dar was detained under PSA in terms of a detention order passed by District Magistrate Budgam on June 27, 2022.

The petitioner had challenged his detention order mainly on the ground of non-consideration of the representations filed by him against the detention order.