HC quashes PSA detention of Pulwama youth

Quashing detention of a youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama, who was booked under public Safety Act (PSA), a bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan said: “Fundamentalist an adherent of fundamentalism pertaining to a Muslim who is a fundamentalist is merely someone who believes in the fundamentals of Islam and steadfastly pursues the same”.

“It cannot have a negative bearing on his personality,” it said. The Court said that the same as a fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with an extremist or a separatist.