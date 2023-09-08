HC quashes PSA detention of Veeri, Dawoodi, 3 others

Allowing their pleas, two separate benches of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Rajnesh Oswal ordered the immediate release of the Islamic scholars from the preventive custody provided they were not required in connection with other cases.

While Dawoodi was booked under PSA “in terms of an order dated 13.09.2022, issued by District Magistrate, Anantnag, Veeri was detained by an order dated 13.09.2022 passed by the District Magistrate.”

In their pleas both the detainees challenged their detention on various grounds.

“From a perusal of the grounds of detention, which forms part of the detention record produced by the learned counsel for the respondents (authorities), it transpires that no FIR has been shown to have been registered against the petitioner,” the Court said in case of Dawoodi.