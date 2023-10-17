HC quashes sessions judge’s order as appellate authority under UAPA

Once, the appellate authority, the court said, was convinced that the order passed by the designated authority was bereft of any reasoning, then the appellate authority ought to have exercised the power under section 25 (6) by revoking such order of the designated authority and releasing the property “The appellate authority instead of acting in conformity with the provisions of Section 25(6), has remanded the case back to the designated authority for reconsideration and passing fresh order, which in a way is tantamount to extending the period of limitation of sixty days, provided under section 25(3) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, which is not permissible under law”.

“This Court is of the view that once, the Appellate authority was of the considered opinion that order passed by the Designated authority was not in consonance with law, as the said order has been passed without assigning any reason, then the only course which was available to the Appellate authority was to revoke such order in toto or else could have decided the case on its own merits,” a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said, while allowing the petition.

While the court held that the appellate authority couldn’t have remanded the case back to the Designated authority to act in derogation to the mandate and spirit of Section 25(3) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said the order passed by the Appellate authority was in flagrant violation of the statutory provisions as envisaged under Section 25 of the Act.

Quashing the order dated 30.06.2009 passed by the Appellate authority, the Court remanded back to the authority the appeal of the petitioners and asked it to consider it afresh strictly in conformity with provisions of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “ It is, however, made clear that the Appellate authority before initiating proceedings afresh, shall issue notice to all the parties concerned and decide the appeal expeditiously, as per law after providing an opportunity of being heard to all the concerned,” the Court said.