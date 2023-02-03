HC rejects plea challenging withdrawal of 12 ReKs' selection

“It is a settled law that mere selection of a candidate does not entitle him to seek appointment to a particular post nor is a candidate, who finds his name in the select list entitled to seek a direction upon an authority to conclude the selection process so that the appointment orders are issued in his favour,” the court said.

Underscoring that in the instant case, even the selection of the petitioners was yet to be finalized as their selection was provisional in nature subject to the objections, the court said: